Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,754,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 553,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

