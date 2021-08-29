UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

