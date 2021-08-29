Oppenheimer Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after acquiring an additional 585,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

