Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $13,510,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

