Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $13,510,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
