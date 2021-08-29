Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

UPST stock opened at $223.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $224.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.32.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.