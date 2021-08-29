Alice L. Walton Sells 363,513 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WMT stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $2,246,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 607.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 202,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

