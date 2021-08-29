BMO Capital Markets Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $375.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.86. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

