Contrasting Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Blend Labs alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rackspace Technology 0 3 9 0 2.75

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 78.11%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.04 -$245.80 million $0.83 16.27

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.