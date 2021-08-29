Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.