Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 3912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

