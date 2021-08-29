Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 196,071 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,179 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

