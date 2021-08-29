Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 3.8%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 1,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTKB. Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

