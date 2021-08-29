George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.26

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.26 and last traded at $107.22, with a volume of 916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

