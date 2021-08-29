Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.50

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.50 and last traded at $151.03, with a volume of 1918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

