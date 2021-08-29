WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 804.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
