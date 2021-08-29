WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 804.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.