Canaccord Genuity Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.