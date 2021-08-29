$582.79 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report $582.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.60 million and the highest is $582.96 million. Entegris reported sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.07 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

