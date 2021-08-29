Head to Head Review: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) versus DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Professional and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.46 $8.31 million $0.62 30.50 DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.51 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.19

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Professional and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than DBS Group.

Summary

Professional beats DBS Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment offers financial services and products to institutional clients. The Treasury Markets segment deals with structuring, market-making, and trading across a broad range of treasury products. The others segment covers activities from corporate decisions and income; and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

