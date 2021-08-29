Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.06

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 24815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at about $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.