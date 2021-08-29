Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 227,836 shares.The stock last traded at $32.31 and had previously closed at $32.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

