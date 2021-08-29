Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.40

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 103121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

