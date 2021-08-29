Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.37

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 1855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $1,667,063. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,902,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,472,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

