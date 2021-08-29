Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of HESM opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

