Wedbush Begins Coverage on Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $886.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

