HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 26,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

