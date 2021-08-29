Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

