Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.