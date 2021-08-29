Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.20

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 875358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.72. The stock has a market cap of C$984.68 million and a P/E ratio of 88.97.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last three months.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

