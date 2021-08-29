TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.73. 14,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 465,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWCT. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 215.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 188,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 129,085 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 419,946 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 109,620 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

