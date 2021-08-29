Wedbush Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.59. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

