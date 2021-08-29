Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 625,159 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $18.89.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.