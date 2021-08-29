Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.12

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $264.12 and last traded at $263.60, with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 81,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.