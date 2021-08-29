Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 3901448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.56.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.