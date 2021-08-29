Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.95

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 1991803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

