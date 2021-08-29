Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

