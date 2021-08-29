Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

