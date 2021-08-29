Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $336.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.42 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

