Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

