BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 153,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 153.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.38 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

