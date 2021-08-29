Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 110,145 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

