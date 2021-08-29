Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

