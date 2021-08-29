Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

