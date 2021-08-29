ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

