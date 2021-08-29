Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.78.

NYSE:COMP opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

