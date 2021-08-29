salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $273.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

