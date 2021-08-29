Susquehanna Reaffirms Buy Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

