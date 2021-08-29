Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $524.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.