Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

