Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.41.

Shares of ZM opened at $340.81 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

