Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday.

VIOT stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.